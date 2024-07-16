ElizaOS Price Data

ElizaOS (ai16z) currently has a price of ¥36.0012 and is down -15.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 247 with a market cap of ¥39.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥14.3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

ElizaOS, formerly known as ai16z, is an innovative token that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain technology. Launched in late 2024, it operates as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) led by an AI agent named Marc AIndreessen. The token serves dual purposes: as a governance token, it enables holders to vote on platform proposals; as a utility token, it's used for transactions within its ecosystem. ElizaOS aims to revolutionize venture capitalism by leveraging AI-driven insights for investment decisions. In January 2025, the project rebranded to ElizaOS to avoid confusion with the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.