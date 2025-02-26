Story Price Data

Story (IP) currently has a price of $4.02 and is down -7.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 89 with a market cap of $1.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $38.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 280.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Story is a Layer 1 (L1) blockchain designed to serve as the foundation for intellectual property (IP) on the internet. It enables creators to register, license, and monetize their IP assets.