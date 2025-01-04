Sonic Price Data

Sonic (S) currently has a price of £0.30 and is down -8.73% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 81 with a market cap of £962.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £90.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.2B tokens out of a total supply of 3.2B tokens.

Sonic is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain capable of processing up to 10,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality, designed to support decentralized applications across DeFi, gaming, and enterprise sectors. Its native token, S, is utilized for transaction fees, staking, validator operations, and governance within the Sonic ecosystem.