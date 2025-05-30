Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

aixbt by Virtuals Price

aixbt by Virtuals (aixbt) USD Price

$0.20
–$0.029 (–12.65%)
aixbt Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$189.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
934.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$98.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.94
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$203.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals Price Data

aixbt by Virtuals (aixbt) currently has a price of $0.20 and is down -12.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 313 with a market cap of $189.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $98.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 934.7M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

AIXBT is an AI-driven crypto market intelligence platform that leverages advanced narrative detection and alpha-focused analysis to provide token holders with strategic insights into market trends. By automating the tracking and interpretation of discussions on platforms like Crypto Twitter, AIXBT identifies high-momentum opportunities, helping users make informed decisions in the rapidly evolving crypto space. As part of the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem, AIXBT functions as a co-owned and tokenized AI agent, expanding its revenue potential across various applications via blockchain integration.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

1 aixbt by Virtuals = $0.20 United States Dollar (USD)
