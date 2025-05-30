aixbt by Virtuals Price Data

aixbt by Virtuals (aixbt) currently has a price of $0.20 and is down -12.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 313 with a market cap of $189.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $98.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 934.7M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

AIXBT is an AI-driven crypto market intelligence platform that leverages advanced narrative detection and alpha-focused analysis to provide token holders with strategic insights into market trends. By automating the tracking and interpretation of discussions on platforms like Crypto Twitter, AIXBT identifies high-momentum opportunities, helping users make informed decisions in the rapidly evolving crypto space. As part of the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem, AIXBT functions as a co-owned and tokenized AI agent, expanding its revenue potential across various applications via blockchain integration.