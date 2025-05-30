Morpho Price Data

Morpho (morpho) currently has a price of $1.35 and is down -8.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 205 with a market cap of $370.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 274.5M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Morpho is a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol operating on the Ethereum and Base blockchains. It enhances capital efficiency in overcollateralized crypto lending and borrowing by directly matching lenders and borrowers through a peer-to-peer system. This approach offers users improved yields, reduced costs, and greater flexibility.

The protocol is governed by the Morpho DAO, with decisions made by holders of the MORPHO token. The MORPHO token serves as the governance token, enabling holders to vote on protocol changes, deployment of smart contracts, fee structures, and treasury management.