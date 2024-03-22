Fartcoin Price Data

Fartcoin (fartcoin) currently has a price of €0.99 and is down -13.83% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 90 with a market cap of €987.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €191.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1000M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that leverages internet humor and blockchain technology to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. Launched in 2024, it aims to build a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem where users engage through humor and lighthearted branding. Despite its comedic origins, Fartcoin functions as a standard cryptocurrency, enabling decentralized trading and participation in blockchain-based applications.