All assets / Fartcoin Price

9BB6N...bgpump

Click to copy

Fartcoin (fartcoin) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥161.46
–¥26.65 (–14.17%)
Chart by TradingView

fartcoin Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥161B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1000M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥31.3B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥387.41
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥161B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000M

About Fartcoin

Fartcoin Price Data

Fartcoin (fartcoin) currently has a price of ¥161.46 and is down -14.17% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 90 with a market cap of ¥161B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥31.3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1000M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that leverages internet humor and blockchain technology to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. Launched in 2024, it aims to build a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem where users engage through humor and lighthearted branding. Despite its comedic origins, Fartcoin functions as a standard cryptocurrency, enabling decentralized trading and participation in blockchain-based applications.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Fartcoin Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Fartcoin = ¥161.46 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy FARTCOIN

