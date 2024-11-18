Comedian Price Data

Comedian (ban) currently has a price of $0.064 and is down -2.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 627 with a market cap of $64.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1000M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Comedian (BAN) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency operating on the Solana blockchain. Launched in late 2024, it draws inspiration from Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's artwork "Comedian," which features a banana duct-taped to a wall. This artwork gained notoriety after being sold for $6.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in November 2024.