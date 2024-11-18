Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Comedian Price

9PR7n...nSpump

Click to copy

Comedian (ban) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.064
–$0.0019 (–2.91%)
Chart by TradingView

ban Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$64.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1000M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$18.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.38
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$64.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000M

About Comedian

Comedian Price Data

Comedian (ban) currently has a price of $0.064 and is down -2.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 627 with a market cap of $64.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1000M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Comedian (BAN) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency operating on the Solana blockchain. Launched in late 2024, it draws inspiration from Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's artwork "Comedian," which features a banana duct-taped to a wall. This artwork gained notoriety after being sold for $6.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in November 2024.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

ban Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$64.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1000M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$18.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.38
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$64.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000M
Comedian Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Comedian = $0.064 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy BAN

Related assets

Kujira
Cartesi
Bit2Me
Secret
Gods Unchained
Kyber Network Crystal
CyberConnect
ECOMI
Tokamak Network
See more assets

Learn about Comedian

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Kujira
Cartesi
Bit2Me
Secret
Gods Unchained
Kyber Network Crystal
CyberConnect
ECOMI
Tokamak Network
See more assets
websights