Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Tensor Price

TNSRx...nEJAS6

Click to copy

Tensor (tnsr) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.11
–€0.019 (–13.94%)
Chart by TradingView

tnsr Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€38.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
334.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€11.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€2.06
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€114.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About Tensor

Tensor Price Data

Tensor (tnsr) currently has a price of €0.11 and is down -13.94% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 765 with a market cap of €38.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €11.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 334.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Tensor is a leading NFT marketplace on the Solana blockchain, offering advanced trading features and deep liquidity for both creators and traders. By aggregating listings from multiple marketplaces, including Magic Eden, Hadeswap, and Elixir, Tensor provides users with a comprehensive platform for NFT transactions.

Designed for professional traders, Tensor offers real-time data, full historical candlestick charts, and Automated Market Maker (AMM) pools for NFTs. Users can efficiently sweep floors, place collection-wide bids, and manage bulk listings and delistings.

For creators, Tensor offers a suite of tools to manage collections, update metadata, and launch new NFTs, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for digital art and collectibles.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

tnsr Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€38.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
334.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€11.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€2.06
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€114.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
Tensor Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Tensor = €0.11 Euro (EUR)
Buy TNSR

Related assets

Cobak
Keep Network
Milady Meme Coin
Origin Protocol
Seedify.fund
QANplatform
Bifrost
Boba Network
My Neighbor Alice
See more assets

Learn about Tensor

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Cobak
Keep Network
Milady Meme Coin
Origin Protocol
Seedify.fund
QANplatform
Bifrost
Boba Network
My Neighbor Alice
See more assets
websights