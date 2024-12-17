Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Vana Price

Vana (VANA) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£5.028
–£0.057 (–1.12%)
Chart by TradingView

vana Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£154.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
30.8M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£129.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£27.76
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£600.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
120M

About Vana

Vana Price Data

Vana (VANA) currently has a price of £5.028 and is down -1.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 296 with a market cap of £154.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £129.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 30.8M tokens out of a total supply of 120M tokens.

Vana is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that lets users tokenize and monetize their personal data. It aggregates private datasets for AI training, enabling individuals to manage and profit from their data through Data DAOs, which give them ownership and control over their digital information.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

vana Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£154.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
30.8M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£129.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£27.76
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£600.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
120M
Vana Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Vana = £5.028 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy VANA

Related assets

Drift Protocol
Astar
0x Protocol
EURC
IoTeX
aixbt by Virtuals
VeThor
WalletConnect Token
Basic Attention
See more assets

Learn about Vana

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Drift Protocol
Astar
0x Protocol
EURC
IoTeX
aixbt by Virtuals
VeThor
WalletConnect Token
Basic Attention
See more assets
websights