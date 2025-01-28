Venice Token (VVV) currently has a price of $2.11 and is down -11.19% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 533 with a market cap of $60.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $14.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 28.6M tokens out of a total supply of 69.3M tokens.
Venice is a generative AI tool that provides chat-based assistance, document analysis, and image generation while prioritizing user privacy by not storing conversations.
