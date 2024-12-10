Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Movement Price

Movement (MOVE) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.32
–$0.054 (–14.49%)
move Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$780.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.5B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$43.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.45
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$3.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B

About Movement

Movement Price Data

Movement (MOVE) currently has a price of $0.32 and is down -14.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 91 with a market cap of $780.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $43.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.5B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only.

