Pi Network Price Data

Pi Network (PI) currently has a price of $0.58 and is down -11.59% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 31 with a market cap of $4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $459.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.8B tokens out of a total supply of 10.5B tokens.

Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built within its blockchain ecosystem.