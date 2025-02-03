Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / sUSDS Price

0xa39...c27fbd

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Base

0x587...75467a

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Arbitrum One

0xddb...6d7610

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask

sUSDS (SUSDS) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.96
€0.00035 (0.037%)
Chart by TradingView

susds Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€2.8B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€3.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€1.06
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€2.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
2.9B

About sUSDS

sUSDS Price Data

sUSDS (SUSDS) currently has a price of €0.96 and is up 0.037% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 38 with a market cap of €2.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9B tokens out of a total supply of 2.9B tokens.

sUSDS is the new version of sDAI, offered by Sky (formerly Maker). sUSDS represents USDS deposited into and earning the Sky Savings Rate.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

susds Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€2.8B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€3.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€1.06
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€2.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
2.9B

sUSDS Price Converter

Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 sUSDS = €0.96 Euro (Eur)
Buy SUSDS

Related assets

Pepe
Aptos
NEAR Protocol
Gate
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
WhiteBIT Coin
Ondo
Mantle
Cronos
See more assets

Learn about sUSDS

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Pepe
Aptos
NEAR Protocol
Gate
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
WhiteBIT Coin
Ondo
Mantle
Cronos
See more assets
websights