sUSDS Price Data

sUSDS (SUSDS) currently has a price of £0.81 and is down -0.088% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 38 with a market cap of £2.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9B tokens out of a total supply of 2.9B tokens.

sUSDS is the new version of sDAI, offered by Sky (formerly Maker). sUSDS represents USDS deposited into and earning the Sky Savings Rate.