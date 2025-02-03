sUSDS Price Data

sUSDS (SUSDS) currently has a price of $1.047 and is down -0.015% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 39 with a market cap of $3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $3.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9B tokens out of a total supply of 2.9B tokens.

sUSDS is the new version of sDAI, offered by Sky (formerly Maker). sUSDS represents USDS deposited into and earning the Sky Savings Rate.