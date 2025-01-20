Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) currently has a price of €70.8k and is down -6.84% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 44 with a market cap of €2.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €337.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 32.4k tokens out of a total supply of 32.4k tokens.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC is a token backed 1:1 by native Bitcoin held by Coinbase. It is a transferable token that is redeemable for the underlying BTC and is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications.

Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.