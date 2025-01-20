Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) GBP Price

£60,271.40
–£4,394.094 (–6.80%)
cbbtc Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£2B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
32.4k
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£284.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£89,462.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
32.4k

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Price Data

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) currently has a price of £60.3k and is down -6.80% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 44 with a market cap of £2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £284.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 32.4k tokens out of a total supply of 32.4k tokens.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC is a token backed 1:1 by native Bitcoin held by Coinbase. It is a transferable token that is redeemable for the underlying BTC and is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Price Converter

1 Coinbase Wrapped BTC = £60,271.40 Pound Sterling (GBP)
