Ethena Staked USDe Price Data

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) currently has a price of €1.062 and is up 0.062% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 48 with a market cap of €2.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €20.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.9B tokens out of a total supply of 1.9B tokens.

​Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) is a synthetic dollar protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, offering a crypto-native alternative to traditional banking systems. By staking USDe tokens, users receive SUSDE, a reward-bearing token that appreciates over time, similar to assets like swETH or rETH. This mechanism ensures that stakers automatically benefit from the protocol's generated yields without requiring additional actions.