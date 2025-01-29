Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) currently has a price of ¥170.36 and is down -0.45% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 48 with a market cap of ¥329.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3.3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.9B tokens out of a total supply of 1.9B tokens.
Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) is a synthetic dollar protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, offering a crypto-native alternative to traditional banking systems. By staking USDe tokens, users receive SUSDE, a reward-bearing token that appreciates over time, similar to assets like swETH or rETH. This mechanism ensures that stakers automatically benefit from the protocol's generated yields without requiring additional actions.
