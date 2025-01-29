Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Ethena Staked USDe Price

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) JPY Price

¥170.36
–¥0.78 (–0.45%)
susde Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥329.7B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥3.3B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥200.18
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥329.7B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.9B

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe Price Data

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) currently has a price of ¥170.36 and is down -0.45% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 48 with a market cap of ¥329.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3.3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.9B tokens out of a total supply of 1.9B tokens.

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) is a synthetic dollar protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, offering a crypto-native alternative to traditional banking systems. By staking USDe tokens, users receive SUSDE, a reward-bearing token that appreciates over time, similar to assets like swETH or rETH. This mechanism ensures that stakers automatically benefit from the protocol's generated yields without requiring additional actions.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

