ChainGPT (CGPT) currently has a price of $0.059 and is down -11.047% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 609 with a market cap of $47.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $22.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 807.1M tokens out of a total supply of 997.9M tokens.
ChainGPT is an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that provides tools for developers, traders, and enterprises, including AI-generated smart contracts, market analysis, and automated crypto research. Its native token, $CGPT, is used for access to premium AI features, governance, and staking within the ChainGPT ecosystem.
