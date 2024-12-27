Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) currently has a price of €2.064 and is down -0.57% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 304 with a market cap of €124.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €10.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 60.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Polyhedra Network is a blockchain infrastructure project focused on zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, providing efficient and secure interoperability, scalability, and privacy solutions. It enables seamless cross-chain communication and verification through advanced ZK proofs.
