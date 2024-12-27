Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) GBP Price

£1.75
–£0.013 (–0.73%)
zkj Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£106M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
60.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£8.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£3.16
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£1.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About Polyhedra Network

Polyhedra Network Price Data

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) currently has a price of £1.75 and is down -0.73% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 306 with a market cap of £106M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £8.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 60.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Polyhedra Network is a blockchain infrastructure project focused on zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, providing efficient and secure interoperability, scalability, and privacy solutions. It enables seamless cross-chain communication and verification through advanced ZK proofs.


Polyhedra Network Price Converter

Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Polyhedra Network = £1.75 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy ZKJ

