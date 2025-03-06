RedStone Price Data

RedStone (RED) currently has a price of €0.34 and is up 8.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 377 with a market cap of €95.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €21.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 280M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

RedStone Oracles is a Web3 oracle solution delivering fast, cost-efficient, and reliable off-chain data to smart contracts. Built on Arweave for permanent storage, RedStone offers on-demand data feeds for DeFi, real-world assets (RWA), and NFTs. Its modular architecture reduces gas costs and enhances scalability—making it ideal for next-generation blockchain applications.