All assets / RedStone Price

RedStone (RED) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.29
£0.027 (10.02%)
red Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£82.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
280M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£19.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.72
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£293.6M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About RedStone

RedStone Price Data

RedStone (RED) currently has a price of £0.29 and is up 10.024% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 377 with a market cap of £82.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £19.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 280M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

RedStone Oracles is a Web3 oracle solution delivering fast, cost-efficient, and reliable off-chain data to smart contracts. Built on Arweave for permanent storage, RedStone offers on-demand data feeds for DeFi, real-world assets (RWA), and NFTs. Its modular architecture reduces gas costs and enhances scalability—making it ideal for next-generation blockchain applications.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

RedStone Price Converter

Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 RedStone = £0.29 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy RED

