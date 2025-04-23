Zora Price Data

Zora (ZORA) currently has a price of £0.016 and is down -4.31% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 614 with a market cap of £44.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £97.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.7B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Zora is a protocol and platform focused on enabling the creation, discovery, and exchange of media and cultural assets on the blockchain. Built with a decentralized architecture, Zora allows creators to mint NFTs, set their own markets, and retain greater control over their work. The Zora protocol is designed to be open and composable, supporting a range of Web3 use cases while fostering a more equitable creator economy through transparent, on-chain interactions.