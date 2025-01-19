Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) USD Price

$196.63
–$11.60 (–5.57%)
jitosol Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$3B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
15.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$31.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$339.52
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
15.4M

About Jito Staked SOL

Jito Staked SOL Price Data

Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) currently has a price of $196.63 and is down -5.57% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 44 with a market cap of $3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $31.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 15.4M tokens out of a total supply of 15.4M tokens.

Jito Staked SOL (JitoSOL) is a liquid staking token on the Solana blockchain issued by Jito, a leading MEV-optimized staking protocol. When users stake SOL through Jito, they receive JitoSOL in return, which accrues staking rewards over time while remaining liquid and usable across DeFi applications. JitoSOL integrates with Solana’s MEV infrastructure to enhance staking yields by capturing additional rewards from block optimization, offering users higher returns compared to traditional staking. It provides a seamless way to earn staking rewards while maintaining flexibility and composability within the Solana ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

