CARV Price Data

CARV (CARV) currently has a price of €0.34 and is up 2.082% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 457 with a market cap of €93.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €27.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 276.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

CARV Token is the native utility and governance token of CARV, a modular data layer protocol focused on empowering users with control over their digital identity and data across the gaming and AI ecosystems. CARV enables a decentralized, privacy-preserving infrastructure where users can own, manage, and monetize their personal data, while developers and platforms gain access to verified, high-quality datasets for building innovative applications. The CARV Token plays a central role in incentivizing participation, powering governance, and facilitating access to data services on the network.

Holders of the CARV Token can participate in the protocol's governance by voting on key proposals that shape the future of the CARV ecosystem, such as protocol upgrades, data usage policies, and incentive mechanisms. Additionally, the token is used for staking, rewarding contributors, and accessing premium features within the CARV ecosystem. By aligning incentives between data owners, builders, and users, CARV aims to create a more equitable and transparent digital economy, especially within fast-growing sectors like gaming and AI.