Dar Open Network (D) currently has a price of £0.028 and is down -8.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1084 with a market cap of £17.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 643.1M tokens out of a total supply of 800M tokens.
Formerly known as Mines of Dalarnia, DAR Open Network has evolved into a comprehensive Web3 gaming ecosystem. This transformation expands beyond a single game, offering a decentralized platform where developers and players can create, share, and monetize gaming experiences. The native token, $D, serves as the cornerstone of the network, facilitating governance, staking, and access to exclusive features. With a focus on interoperability and community-driven growth, DAR Open Network aims to redefine the landscape of blockchain gaming.
