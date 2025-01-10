Cookie DAO Price Data

Cookie DAO (COOKIE) currently has a price of £0.17 and is down -10.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 422 with a market cap of £85.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £31.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 514.2M tokens out of a total supply of 999.9M tokens.

The Cookie DAO Token ($COOKIE) is the governance and utility token of the Cookie DAO. It allows token holders to participate in decision-making processes, such as voting on proposals related to the DAO’s development, community initiatives, and treasury usage.

The token is designed to support decentralized coordination among members and provide a basic framework for community involvement in the DAO’s direction. Additional uses of $COOKIE may include access to DAO-related tools, events, or other ecosystem features.