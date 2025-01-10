Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Cookie DAO (COOKIE) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.22
–$0.026 (–10.49%)
cookie Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$115.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
514.2M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$42.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.75
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$224.3M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
999.9M

About Cookie DAO

Cookie DAO Price Data

Cookie DAO (COOKIE) currently has a price of $0.22 and is down -10.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 422 with a market cap of $115.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $42.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 514.2M tokens out of a total supply of 999.9M tokens.

The Cookie DAO Token ($COOKIE) is the governance and utility token of the Cookie DAO. It allows token holders to participate in decision-making processes, such as voting on proposals related to the DAO’s development, community initiatives, and treasury usage.

The token is designed to support decentralized coordination among members and provide a basic framework for community involvement in the DAO’s direction. Additional uses of $COOKIE may include access to DAO-related tools, events, or other ecosystem features.


Cookie DAO Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Cookie DAO = $0.22 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy COOKIE

