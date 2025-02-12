Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

B3 (B3) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.0024
–£0.00041 (–14.53%)
Chart by TradingView

b3 Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£61.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
25.3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£32.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.015
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£241.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
100B

About B3

B3 Price Data

B3 (B3) currently has a price of £0.0024 and is down -14.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 542 with a market cap of £61.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £32.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 25.3B tokens out of a total supply of 100B tokens.

B3 Token ($B3) is the native token of the B3 ecosystem, designed to facilitate governance, utility, and participation across our platform. It enables token holders to take part in on-chain decisions, access ecosystem-specific features, and contribute to the future direction of the project.

Whether used for coordination, access rights, or incentive alignment, $B3 serves as a foundational layer for community-driven development within the B3 network.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

B3 (Base) Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 B3 (Base) = £0.0024 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy B3

