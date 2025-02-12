B3 (B3) currently has a price of $0.0033 and is down -14.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 542 with a market cap of $82.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $43.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 25.3B tokens out of a total supply of 100B tokens.
B3 Token ($B3) is the native token of the B3 ecosystem, designed to facilitate governance, utility, and participation across our platform. It enables token holders to take part in on-chain decisions, access ecosystem-specific features, and contribute to the future direction of the project.
Whether used for coordination, access rights, or incentive alignment, $B3 serves as a foundational layer for community-driven development within the B3 network.
