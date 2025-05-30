Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

WalletConnect Token (WCT) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.089
$0.026 (2.46%)
wct Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$202.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
186.2M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$1.3B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.34
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000M

About WalletConnect Token

WalletConnect Token Price Data

WalletConnect Token (WCT) currently has a price of $1.089 and is up 2.46% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 298 with a market cap of $202.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 186.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

The WalletConnect Network is the on-chain UX ecosystem, an open and decentralized network that enables users to connect to apps across the globe. The Network is chain agnostic working across ecosystems from EVM and its L2s, to Solana, Cosmos, Polkadot, Bitcoin and more.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

