Freysa AI (FAI) currently has a price of ¥2.69 and is down -11.15% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 362 with a market cap of ¥22B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥351.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8.2B tokens out of a total supply of 8.2B tokens.
Freysa AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence platform designed to empower individuals and organizations with intelligent automation, deep insights, and seamless user experiences. At the core of Freysa is a commitment to human-centric design—augmenting creativity, enhancing decision-making, and simplifying complex workflows. Whether you're building in Web3, innovating in enterprise, or exploring new frontiers in research, Freysa AI adapts to your needs with precision, privacy, and power.
