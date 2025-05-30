Zebec Network Price Data

Zebec Network (ZBCN) currently has a price of $0.0052 and is up 13.89% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 183 with a market cap of $421.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $91.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 80.9B tokens out of a total supply of 100B tokens.

Zebec Network is a continuous settlement protocol built on Solana and designed to enable real-time, programmable money streams for payroll, payments, and investing. With Zebec, users can automate disbursements such as salaries, token vesting, or subscription payments on a per-second basis. Its native token, ZBCN, is used for governance, transaction fees, and accessing premium protocol features. By leveraging Solana’s high throughput and low cost, Zebec aims to revolutionize payroll and financial automation for Web3 organizations and beyond.