Zebec Network Price

ZBCNp...NRm9RU

Zebec Network (ZBCN) USD Price

$0.0052
$0.00064 (13.89%)
zbcn Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$421.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
80.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$91.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.0070
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$520.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
100B

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network Price Data

Zebec Network (ZBCN) currently has a price of $0.0052 and is up 13.89% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 183 with a market cap of $421.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $91.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 80.9B tokens out of a total supply of 100B tokens.

Zebec Network is a continuous settlement protocol built on Solana and designed to enable real-time, programmable money streams for payroll, payments, and investing. With Zebec, users can automate disbursements such as salaries, token vesting, or subscription payments on a per-second basis. Its native token, ZBCN, is used for governance, transaction fees, and accessing premium protocol features. By leveraging Solana’s high throughput and low cost, Zebec aims to revolutionize payroll and financial automation for Web3 organizations and beyond.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

