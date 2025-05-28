Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Vaulta Price

Vaulta (A) GBP Price

£0.46
–£0.019 (–4.07%)
a Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£718.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.6B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£38.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.58
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£961.1M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
2.1B

About Vaulta

Vaulta Price Data

Vaulta (A) currently has a price of £0.46 and is down -4.072% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 94 with a market cap of £718.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £38.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.6B tokens out of a total supply of 2.1B tokens.

Vaulta's native token is a deflationary digital asset that powers the Vaulta Web3 banking ecosystem, which emerged from the rebranding of EOS in May 2025. With a fixed supply of 2.1 billion tokens and a halving cycle every four years, Vaulta is designed to facilitate decentralized financial services, including wealth management, consumer payments, portfolio investments, and insurance solutions. The token is integral to the network's operations, enabling staking for network security, governance participation, payment of transaction fees, and access to network resources.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

