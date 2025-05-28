Vaulta Price Data

Vaulta (A) currently has a price of ¥88.65 and is down -4.67% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 94 with a market cap of ¥139B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥7.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.6B tokens out of a total supply of 2.1B tokens.

Vaulta's native token is a deflationary digital asset that powers the Vaulta Web3 banking ecosystem, which emerged from the rebranding of EOS in May 2025. With a fixed supply of 2.1 billion tokens and a halving cycle every four years, Vaulta is designed to facilitate decentralized financial services, including wealth management, consumer payments, portfolio investments, and insurance solutions. The token is integral to the network's operations, enabling staking for network security, governance participation, payment of transaction fees, and access to network resources.