Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Kaia Price

Kaia (KAIA) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥15.71
–¥0.80 (–4.87%)
Chart by TradingView

kaia Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥91.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
5.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥2.1B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥60.90
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥91.9B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
5.9B

About Kaia

Kaia Price Data

Kaia (KAIA) currently has a price of ¥15.71 and is down -4.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 132 with a market cap of ¥91.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.9B tokens out of a total supply of 5.9B tokens.

Kaia's native token, KAIA, serves as the foundational asset of its Layer 1 blockchain, which was established through the merger of Kakao's Klaytn and LINE's Finschia networks. Designed to integrate Web3 functionalities into widely used Asian messaging platforms, KAIA facilitates transaction fees, smart contract executions, staking, and governance within the ecosystem. The token's distribution model includes an initial annual inflation rate of 5.2%, with block rewards allocated as follows: 50% to validators and the community, 25% to the Kaia Ecosystem Fund (KEF), and 25% to the Kaia Infrastructure Fund (KIF).


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

kaia Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥91.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
5.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥2.1B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥60.90
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥91.9B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
5.9B
Kaia Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Kaia = ¥15.71 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy KAIA

Learn about Kaia

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn
websights