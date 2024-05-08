The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
Eli Ben-Sasson

Co-Founder / CEO, Starkware

Eli is a co-founder and CEO of StarkWare, and Chairman of its Board of Directors. He has been researching cryptographic and zero knowledge proofs of computational integrity ever since he received his Phd in Theoretical Computer Science from the Hebrew University in 2001. Eli is a co-inventor of the STARK, FRI and Zerocash protocols and a Founding Scientist of the Zcash Company. Over the years he held research positions at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton, Harvard and MIT, and, most recently, was a Professor of CS at Technion, which he left to co-found StarkWare

