Connect with Joshua Lim

Bryan Pellegrino

Co-Founder / CEO, LayerZero Labs

Franklin Bi

General Partner, Pantera Capital

Joshua Lim

Co-Founder, Arbelos Markets

Joshua Lim is co-founder of Arbelos Markets. He previously started and scaled up some of the largest derivatives trading desks in crypto at Genesis and Galaxy. His start in crypto was building the treasury and OTC trading desk at Circle. Before crypto, Joshua traded equity exotic options at Goldman Sachs.

