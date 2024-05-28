Soona Amhaz is the founder and managing partner of Volt Capital.
Soona Amhaz has established herself as a key figure in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry through her role at Volt Capital. Her career began with a focus on technology and finance, leading her to co-found Volt Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage blockchain startups. Prior to founding Volt Capital, Amhaz accumulated valuable experience working in various roles that bridged the gap between traditional finance and emerging blockchain technologies. Under her leadership, Volt Capital has supported numerous innovative projects and companies within the blockchain space, contributing to the growth and development of the industry. Amhaz's work continues to influence the trajectory of blockchain technology and its applications.