Paul Frambot is the CEO and Co-founder of Morpho Labs.

Frambot's journey into the blockchain and crypto space began during his academic tenure at the Institut Polytechnique de Paris, where he earned a Master’s degree in Parallel and Distributed Systems. His passion for improving financial systems led him to explore the potential of DeFi, culminating in the founding of Morpho Labs in 2021. Under his leadership, Morpho Labs has quickly gained traction, attracting significant investment and user interest due to its efficient and user-friendly lending platform. Frambot’s vision for Morpho Labs emphasizes simplicity, efficiency, and enhanced user experience, setting the platform apart in the competitive DeFi market. By focusing on core functionalities and optimizing interest rates for both lenders and borrowers, Frambot has positioned Morpho Labs as a leader in the next generation of decentralized financial solutions.​