Brian Mahoney has played a critical role in the development of Thesis's Project Acre, where he has been instrumental in shaping the project's direction and strategy. As a Co-Founder, Mahoney has been involved in the various facets of the project, leveraging his experience and insights to drive innovation and growth. His work at Project Acre reflects a deep commitment to advancing blockchain technology and creating solutions that address real-world challenges. Before his involvement with Project Acre, Mahoney has held various positions in the tech industry, which have collectively contributed to his expertise in the blockchain space.