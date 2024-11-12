Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,832.00 1.31%
ETHUSD
3,175.79 2.06%
SOLUSD
240.28 2.82%
PYTHUSD
0.41790 -1.12%
LINKUSD
15.54 9.91%
Connect with Alain Kunz

More People

Cecilia Hsueh

Co-Founder and CEO, Morph

Zack Abrams

Managing Editor of EMEA, The Block

Alain Kunz

Head of European Business Development, GSR

Alain Kunz is a Managing Director at GSR, where he leads European Business Development for the firm, a leading market maker and multi-stage investor in the crypto industry. Prior to joining GSR, Mr. Kunz founded several ventures in the financial services and digital asset sectors. He has also served in advisory roles to public and private institutions, political leaders, and private individuals, with a focus on the intersection of innovation, business and finance, technology, and societal impact. Mr. Kunz began his career at UBS Investment Bank after graduating from the University of St. Gallen (HSG).

Upcoming Events

Alain Kunz IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights