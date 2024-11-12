Alain Kunz

Head of European Business Development, GSR

Alain Kunz is a Managing Director at GSR, where he leads European Business Development for the firm, a leading market maker and multi-stage investor in the crypto industry. Prior to joining GSR, Mr. Kunz founded several ventures in the financial services and digital asset sectors. He has also served in advisory roles to public and private institutions, political leaders, and private individuals, with a focus on the intersection of innovation, business and finance, technology, and societal impact. Mr. Kunz began his career at UBS Investment Bank after graduating from the University of St. Gallen (HSG).