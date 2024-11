Viktor Fischer

Founder / CEO, RockawayX

Viktor Fischer is the founder and CEO of RockawayX – investment and engineering firm with $2 billion AUM. Previously, Viktor worked at McKinsey & Company, focusing on corporate finance and M&A. Before that, Viktor co-founded Innovatrics, a biometric identification startup recognized as ‘Leading Technology Company’ by Deloitte Technology Fast 50. Viktor holds MBA from INSEAD and Master's degree from HEC Paris.