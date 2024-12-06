Tom Duff Gordon is Vice President of International Policy at Coinbase, where he focuses on global regulatory engagement for digital assets.

Previously, he was a managing director at Credit Suisse, overseeing government relations and regulatory policy across the EU and UK. Earlier, he worked in the firm’s Investment Banking Strategy Group.

He has held leadership roles in industry organizations, including serving as a board member and chair of the EU Standing Committee at the International Regulatory Strategy Group (IRSG) and as co-chair of the European Public Policy Committee at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME).

Duff Gordon began his career as a strategy consultant at Accenture, advising large utilities and oil companies, and as an investment banking intern at ING Barings, focusing on mergers and acquisitions.

He holds a Master’s degree in Modern Languages (French and Spanish) from Oxford University (1999–2003).