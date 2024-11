Linas Beliunas

Director of Revenue, Zero Hash

Linas is a thought leader with a global perspective on FinTech trends. He’s the author of Linas’s Newsletter – the only newsletter you need for all things when Finance meets Tech. Linas is also leading revenue operations at Zero Hash, a leading digital asset infrastructure FinTech that's powering companies like Stripe, Interactive Brokers, and Franklin Templeton to build the Future of Finance.