Ariane Murphy

PR, Flight3

Ariane is the CMO at Flight3, a leading Web3 marketing agency with clients like Coinbase, Solana, OKX and Fabric Ventures. With 6 years full-time in Web3 marketing, Ariane specialises in working with founders and exec teams to drive growth for their projects. Before Flight3, Ariane was part of the team that IPOd the first crypto company in the UK.