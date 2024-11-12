Co-Pierre Georg

Director, Frankfurt School Blockchain Center

Co-Pierre Georg joined Frankfurt School of Finance & Management in September 2024 from the University of Cape Town (UCT), where he held the DSI/NRF Dual Research Chair in Blockchain Technologies and the South African Reserve Bank Research Chair in Financial Stability Studies. Previously, he was an Associate Professor of Finance at EDHEC Business School in France. Co-Pierre Georg obtained his PhD in 2011 from the University of Jena and later joined the Deutsche Bundesbank Research Centre. At UCT, he established a highly sought-after Master's degree in financial technology and launched the UCT Financial Innovation Hub. He is a Research Associate at the Oxford Martin School for the 21st Century and at the Center for Global Legal Transformation at Columbia University. He has held visiting positions at HEC Paris, EPFL, MIT, Columbia, Oxford, and Princeton. His research focuses on financial and social interconnections, privacy in distributed systems, digital property rights, and cyber security. In his recent work he is particularly interested in how technology shapes a new financial system. Co-Pierre Georg published in leading academic journals, including Operations Research, Research Policy, Journal of Economic Theory, Journal of Financial Stability, the Journal of Banking and Finance, Nature Scientific Reports, and Nature Physics.